Rollover accident sends two people to the hospital

COLUMBIA - A rollover accident on East Oakland Church Road sent two people to the hospital Monday.

Boone County Fire Protection District Battalion Chief Gale Blomenkamp said a pickup truck lost control after driving over a hill and flipped into the ravine. He said two women and one man were in the vehicle.

Crews cut off the roof of the truck and got the two women out. Blomenkamp said the man walked away after the roof was taken off. He said the two women had minor injuries and were taken to University Hospital.

"It's a pretty steep ravine, so they were very lucky," Blomenkamp said. "All three people were laying on top of each other so whether seatbelts were in play or not, that's yet to be determined."

Blomenkamp said crews closed the road after the crash.

"There's not a lot of gasoline or oil," Blomenkamp said. "Cleanup is going to be minor. Other than all the debris that was in the back of the pickup truck."