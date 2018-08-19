Rollover crash closes I-70 outer road

COLUMBIA - A rollover crash on the I-70 outer road early Thursday morning sent two people to the hospital.

They suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The driver had been on I-70, but then drove off the interstate onto the access road during the accident.

Emergency officials had to pull a woman out of the car.

It is still unclear what caused the accident.

The I-70 Drive Southeast between Tradewinds Parkway and Rangeline Road closed because of the accident.