Romance Writer Janet Dailey Dies at 69

By: The Associated Press

BRANSON, Mo. (AP) - Romance writer Janet Dailey, whose books sold more than 325 million copies worldwide, has died at her southwest Missouri home. She was 69.

Snapp-Bearden Funeral Home in Branson says Dailey died Saturday in the music resort town. The cause of death was not released as of Monday. The funeral home reports the family said Dailey died "peacefully."

Dailey was born and raised in Iowa. She moved to Branson in 1978 with her husband, Bill Dailey.

Her novels included the popular "Calder" series and her Americana series - 50 books, one set in each state. Her website lists 155 works altogether.

Bill Dailey died in 2005. He was credited with helping build Branson into an entertainment mecca.

Funeral services are scheduled for Thursday at College of the Ozarks in Point Lookout.