Romney Could Be Nominated Early in Convention Week

WASHINGTON (AP) - Republican delegates will begin the roll call vote to officially nominate Mitt Romney for president on Monday at the national convention in Tampa, which could allow Romney to accept the GOP nomination earlier in the week than has occurred at previous conventions.

Republican officials on Thursday said the formal presidential nomination process would begin earlier than in past years in part because of concerns about supporters of Ron Paul. Officials are also discussing the impact of Tropical Storm Isaac on the convention.

Republican candidates have typically been nominated a day ahead of their convention speech. Romney is slated to speak next Thursday. The three major broadcast television networks are planning to begin coverage on Tuesday evening.

Paul was one of a number of Republicans who challenged Romney during the primary.