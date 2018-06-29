Romney Wins Majority of Missouri Presidential Delegates

SPRINGFIELD (AP) - Presidential candidate Mitt Romney has won a majority of Missouri's delegates to the Republican National Convention.

Republicans meeting Saturday at their state convention in Springfield approved a slate of delegates that includes 19 people bound to support Romney and six for Rick Santorum, who has already ended his campaign.

When Saturday's results are combined with delegates chosen at congressional district conventions in April, Romney will receive a total of 31 delegates from Missouri. Santorum will receive 13, Ron Paul four and Newt Gingrich one.

Missouri's delegate vote was a bit anticlimactic. That's because Romney's victory in the Texas primary on Tuesday had already pushed him past the national threshold of 1,444 delegates needed to secure the Republican nomination to challenge Democratic President Barack Obama.