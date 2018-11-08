Ron Paul To Speak on MU Campus

COLUMBIA - Republican presidential candidate Ron Paul will visit the MU campus at noon on Thursday. He will be speak at the Carnahan Quadrangle, the campus's south quad. The event is funded by MU's Youth for Ron Paul. The quadrangle will open at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Tickets for the event can be found here.

Rick Santorum, another Republican candidate, will visit Osage on Friday.