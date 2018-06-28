Ronald McDonald House Ready for Families

COLUMBIA - Families and coordinators witnessed the grand opening Tuesday of the new Ronald McDonald House in Columbia.

The executive director of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Mid-Missouri Inc. said she was happy about the new house because it has more to offer than the old house in Columbia.

"Not only is the location better, but we're so happy we'll have 18 bedrooms, private baths, and we'll be able to serve more families," Terri Gray said.

The new home has 10 more bedrooms than the older house, and is twice its size at 19,000 square feet.

The Ronald McDonald House houses families whose children are receiving medical care at local hopsitals. The charity's campaign calls the center a "home away from home."

The construction superintendent of the home said this kind of project is always easier because of the meaning behind it.

"It's been a meaningful project just to watch it just kind of grow and blossom," Jay Cole said.

After four years and more than $2 million, the Ronald McDonald House is ready for families to move in. The families will be able to move in Wednesday.

The new house is located behind the MU Women's and Children's Hospital, which is important because families will have easier access to pediatric care.

One family moving in received the official key to the house Tuesday.

For more information on how to qualify for a spot in the Ronald McDonald House, click here. There are also ways to help support this "home away from home" on the Ronald McDonald House website.