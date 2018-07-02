Roof Collapse Traps Four

WASHINGTON (AP) - Engineers will be in the eastern Missouri town Washington today to determine what happened to cause a downtown roof to collapse. Four people, including an infant, were trapped when their apartments collapsed around them last night. Firefighters were able to rescue them. It appears ice and snow were not factors. The collapse happened on a building under construction that sits between a gift shop and a grocery store. The collapse caused the vacant building's walls to give way and come crashing into the walls of the neighboring buildings. Several people were able to get out of the grocery store.