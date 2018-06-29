Roof Collapses at Lumber Company

AP-MO--Roof Collapse,0079 Roof collapses at lumber company; no injuries NEW HAVEN, Mo. (AP) -- Heavy snow on the roof is blamed for a collapse at a lumber company in eastern Missouri. The roof gave way this morning at New Haven Lumber in the Franklin County town of New Haven. Employees inside heard the rumbling, and all workers and customers apparently got out without injury. That's according to City Clerk Carolyn Scheer. New Haven is a town of about two-thousand residents about 50 miles west of St. Louis. (Copyright 2006 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.) AP-NY-12-05-06 1159EST