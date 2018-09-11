Roofer suffers severe burns after falling into tar kettle

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis-area man is in an induced coma after falling into hot tar.

The accident happened earlier this month, leaving 66-year-old Danny Madden with third-degree burns over 65 percent of his body.

KSDK-TV reports that Madden and his son are roofers with decades of experience. Aaron Madden says they were on a job in early August in University City. Danny Madden was on the roof and lost his balance, falling into a kettle of hot roofer tar.

Aaron Madden and a friend quickly pulled Danny Madden out of the tar, which was nearly 600 degrees.

The family has begun a GoFundMe page to pay medical expenses. More than $5,000 has been raised as of Wednesday. Relatives say Madden will be hospitalized for months.