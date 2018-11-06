Rookie QB Gabbert Works Out with Jaguars Teammates

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- First-round draft pick quarterback Blaine Gabbert says it was a "blast" working out with 27 of his Jacksonville Jaguars players who practiced together for the first time at an area high school.

Previously, the players had been working in small groups throughout the area to stay in shape through the NFL lockout.

Gabbert, the 10th pick overall out of Missouri, spent much of the hour and a half practice taking instruction from starting quarterback David Garrard and throwing to a variety of receivers, including Cecil Shorts III, the Jags' fourth-round pick.

Gabbert says it's good to "have the opportunity to work out a little bit and throw the ball around." Gabbert says he arrived in town Sunday and has been working out

with his group since.