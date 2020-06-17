Rooster Creek Company celebrates groundbreaking ceremony

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The owners of Rooster Creek Company celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony with the Callaway Chamber of Commerce for their new store location on Tuesday.

The fabric store intends to move to the New Bloomfield location later in 2020. This move will allow for an expansion of products and classes for their customers

“With our current location in Holts Summit, we have just simply outgrown the space." Rooster Creek owner Teresa Cuno said. “We do a program called ‘Quilt Till You Wilt’ once a month. We were having to limit how many people could join the class because it would fill up. Now, we will have more spaces for classes and more room for fabrics.”

Owners Mike and Teresa Cuno say the new location will also provide a larger spot for their customer favorite, a 6-feet tall metal rooster that stands outside of their business.

According to a news release from the Callaway Chamber of Commerce, Teresa and her husband Mike started Rooster Creek in June of 2014 and have been quickly expanding ever since. They currently have two employees who help with the daily operations as well as with the various activities and classes Rooster Creek Company holds.

During COVID-19, they have developed a successful Etsy store for online sales.

In the release, Callaway Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tamara Tateosian said she is excited to see the new storefront and the expansions Rooster Creek Company has in store, especially during all of the uncertainty of COVID-19.

“During this time it is so exciting to have an economic development expansion in Callaway County,” Tateosian said. “It is also projecting a positive light in these uncertain times we have faced and gives us something as a community to celebrate about”.

The Cunos are ready to make the move to their brand-new location. They plan on expanding their fabric line, quilting supplies, the size of their classes and social events as well as their online Etsy store with the transition to the new storefront.

“We now have 11 acres to fill with new space,” said Teresa Cuno. “The sky is the limit!”