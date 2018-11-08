Roots and Blues Kicks Off

COLUMBIA - The annual Roots and Blues will be kicking off Friday at 5 p.m. The festival will go all the way until Sunday.

Edward Sharpe and the Magnetic Zeroes will be playing at 10 p.m. on Friday and Al Green will be playing on Saturday. There will be 25 other artists performing at the festival including Sarah Watkins, Wanda Jackson, Marty Stuart and Alex Rodreqiuez.

Since 2007, over 250,000 fans have attended the Roots N Blues N BBQ festivals. This year alone, fans came from 21 states in the US, plus Canada.

This year's festival is the second largest barbeque contest in Missouri. 65 teams are competing for over ten thousand dollars in cash prizes.

You can still purchase your tickets online at the Roots and Blues webpage, or at the Blue Note box office and the MSA box office at the University of Missouri. An all-day admission pass is $55 and a weekend pass is $75.