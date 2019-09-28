Roots N Blues aims to draw in younger crowd in 2019

COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicks off Friday night, this time with an effort to attract more millennials.

This year's festival runs September 27th to Sunday, September 29th in Stephens Lake Park.

Taylor Coleman, the festival's craft vendor coordinator, said she hopes this year's lineup appeals to everyone.

“This year, we are able to include other age groups, not just strictly blues music, and we’ve got Maren Morris coming so I am really excited about that,” Coleman said.

Maren Morris, a Billboard Country award-winning artist, will kick off the festivities Friday night.

Morgan Williams, the food vendor coordinator, said mid-Missouri is what makes this festival unique.

“It’s an interesting spot to have a festival like this. It is very homemade, local vibe that I feel like you can only get in central Missouri,” Williams said.

Coleman said that music, food and BBQ are just some of the many highlights of this festival.

“I like seeing the atmosphere and seeing people explore and have a good time,” Coleman said.

Children 14 and under can get in free if they are with an adult. Weekend and single-day passes are still available on their website.