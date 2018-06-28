Roots N Blues announces artist list for 2018 festival
COLUMBIA - The iconic music festival, Roots N Blues, has announced its 2018 lineup. Artists include the Avett Brothers, Los Lobos and The Mighty Pines.
An artist whose been exhibited at the show before was thrilled by the choices.
“Greensky Bluegrass, oh my god!” Karen Pummill said. “I don't even have to go to their festival now. They’re coming here to ours!”
Roots N Blues started in Columbia in 2007 and has become one of the premier events in the area. The festival features music, art, and food from many local vendors.
A Columbia food vendor, Big Daddy's BBQ, has been involved with the festival for the past five years.
"The thing about Roots N Blues is that there are so many different people that come out," Lloyd Henry, owner of Big Daddy's BBQ. "It's all about the experience of people enjoying your food and all different types of food."
Lake Street Dive was the first band to be announced. It has sold out Radio City
Music Hall in New York.
Other artists include:
- The Avett Brothers
- Sturgill Simpson
- Nathanial Rateliff and the Night Sweats
- Greensky Bluegrass
- Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue
- Margo Price
- The Mavericks
- Los Lobos
- Keb’ Mo’
- Taj Mahal
- Valerie June
- Son Volt
- Amanda Shires
- Dale Watson
- Samantha Fish
- Ben Miller Band
- Music Makers Blues Revue
- Kelly Willis
- The Kay Brothers
- The Mighty Pines
- King Benny
- The Burney Sisters
- Broadway Blues
- Norm Ruebling Band
The Roots N Blues N BBQ website has detailed descriptions of the performers and what to look forward to at the festival.
The event is set for Sept. 28-30 at Stephens Lake Park.
Pummill said that Roots N Blues is one of her favorite events throughout the year.
“I love the way that the staff is like a family,” Pummill said. “It’s kind of beautiful and that is one of my favorite aspects of Roots N Blues.”
More News
Grid
List
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
in
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
in
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
in
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
in
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
in
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
in
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
in
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
in
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
in
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
in
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
in
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
in