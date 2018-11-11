Roots N Blues art scene tries to get everyone involved

COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues artists are known for bringing people together to listen to music and look at art.

Local artists are featured at the festival each year and incorporate a sense of community.

Lisa Bartlett, director of art for Roots N Blues, said she likes to incorporate different local artists each year for the festival. Her goal is to make the art interactive, so people can be a part of it.

"You're going to see artwork and you're going to be surprised and think 'oh they did that and that's how they did that,'" said Bartlett.

The festival features artists from all mediums, from painters to sculptors.

"It's almost like the park is an art gallery," Bartlett said. "We try to make every zone artful in some way."

Wildy Self, a muralist from Columbia paints a part of a mural each year with festival goers because she likes having art be a community activity.

"Community is the probably the most important thing we have. We have each other to build on," she said.

Self has been painting a new piece of a continuous mural with festival goers at Roots N Blues for the past few years.

"So, building community through art is what I've been working in for 25 years."

Self owns 'Wildy's World' in downtown Columbia and encourages people to work on art together as a community.

"When I first came four years ago, I brought a large piece and tied it to a tree and said 'come paint,'" Self said. "And that was the beginning of 'Into the Groove.' Every year we add more panels. Last year we added three more and this year we added three more and it's just that a lot of people like to engage."

This is the second day of the festival and the artwork will be out of the park by Sunday evening.