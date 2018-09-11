Roots N Blues brings out-of-towners to Columbia

COLUMBIA - The annual Roots N Blues N BBQ festival brings thousands to Columbia's Stephens Lake Park. Some of the roughly 27,000 attendees bring out-of-town tourist dollars to Columbia over the three-day weekend.

Lisa Hockenberry came to Roots N Blues N BBQ Saturday from Wentzville with her husband Andy. She said her love of country artist Dwight Yoakam brought her to Columbia for the weekend.

"He's one of my favorite artists on my bucket list, you might say," Hockenberry said. "I saw the announcement on Facebook and I thought 'ah, this looks interesting' and then when I saw Dwight Yoakam as a headline I thought 'I'm going there for sure.'"

The Hockenberrys said they don't regularly travel to Columbia and Saturday marked their first time at the festival. Hockenberry said she plans to stay in the area spend her Sunday exploring the city.

"The city is awesome," Hockenberry said. "People are great, we met a lot of great people, having lunch with a couple folks that we just met and they're really awesome."

Hockenberry said she plans to attend Roots N Blues next year as well.

It was Kansas City resident Phillip Miller's first time at Roots N Blues as well. He has family in Columbia and decided to attend the festival with them.

"I love the MU country, it's certainly a good old college town," Miller said. "I'm enjoying the music and definitely a little pulled pork."

The festival wraps up Sunday.