Roots N' Blues Festival Helps Local Businesses

COLUMBIA--Local businesses say this weekend's Roots N' Blues N' Barbecue Festival brought in a lot of new business.



"Well, we just put in a huge order to our coffee roasting company, you know...and had to go to the store and buy all kinds of milk and everything," said Kaldi's Coffeehouse barista Nora Brady.



Columbia Police Department spokesperson Jill Wieneki said only two arrests were made this weekend.



She said the older age of the crowd led to fewer arrests.



A total of 40 officers worked during the festival.



