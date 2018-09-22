Roots 'N Blues Festival initial lineup announced

Attendees of the Roots N Blues announcement event hear who will be performing at this year's festival.

COLUMBIA - The names of the first round of artists performing at this fall's Roots 'N Blues festival were released Thursday at an event in Columbia.

The singer/songwriters set to headline this year's festival include Ryan Adams, Leon Bridges and Gary Clark Jr. The announcement was made during a larger event at the Kia of Columbia dealership on Business Loop 70. Those who came to the event enjoyed live music, food catered in by Big Daddy's Barbecue and more.

"Events like this usually happen in bigger cities," said Richard King, President of Thumper Productions. "But I think there's a niche here for what we're doing."

King, one of the emcees for the event, said he believes Roots 'N Blues is one of the things that makes Columbia itself so special.

"People have been coming for ten years," King said. "And they always say, 'I can't believe how much fun Columbia is.' So the city really rolls out the welcome mat."

The event continued Thursday evening at The Blue Note in downtown Columbia with a tribute to Rock'n Roll icon Chuck Berry, who passed away in March of this year. Local artists performed some of Berry's most beloved songs, and proceeds from the concert went to benefit Blues in the Schools of Mid-MO, which teaches youth about the origins, history and traditions of Blues music.

The release of the artist line-up comes after the announcement that beginning this year, the Roots n' Blues Festival will be switching to a cashless system. Concert goers will be given a wristband that will act as their admissions ticket and digital wallet. Those attending the festival can load the band, as they would a pre-paid gift card to use to purchase food, merchandise and other items with a tap of the wrist.

The festival will begin on September 29 and run though October 1.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.