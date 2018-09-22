Roots 'N Blues Festival initial lineup announced

1 year 5 months 1 week ago Thursday, April 13 2017 Apr 13, 2017 Thursday, April 13, 2017 9:15:00 PM CDT April 13, 2017 in News
By: Jordan Berger, KOMU 8 News Reporter
Attendees of the Roots N Blues announcement event hear who will be performing at this year's festival.

COLUMBIA - The names of the first round of artists performing at this fall's Roots 'N Blues festival were released Thursday at an event in Columbia.

The singer/songwriters set to headline this year's festival include Ryan Adams, Leon Bridges and Gary Clark Jr. The announcement was made during a larger event at the Kia of Columbia dealership on Business Loop 70. Those who came to the event enjoyed live music, food catered in by Big Daddy's Barbecue and more.

"Events like this usually happen in bigger cities," said Richard King, President of Thumper Productions. "But I think there's a niche here for what we're doing." 

King, one of the emcees for the event, said he believes Roots 'N Blues is one of the things that makes Columbia itself so special.

"People have been coming for ten years," King said. "And they always say, 'I can't believe how much fun Columbia is.' So the city really rolls out the welcome mat."

The event continued Thursday evening at The Blue Note in downtown Columbia with a tribute to Rock'n Roll icon Chuck Berry, who passed away in March of this year. Local artists performed some of Berry's most beloved songs, and proceeds from the concert went to benefit Blues in the Schools of Mid-MO, which teaches youth about the origins, history and traditions of Blues music.

The release of the artist line-up comes after the announcement that beginning this year, the Roots n' Blues Festival will be switching to a cashless system. Concert goers will be given a wristband that will act as their admissions ticket and digital wallet. Those attending the festival can load the band, as they would a pre-paid gift card to use to purchase food, merchandise and other items with a tap of the wrist.

The festival will begin on September 29 and run though October 1.

Tickets for the festival can be purchased here.  

 

More News

Grid
List

Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
Trump holds campaign rally in Springfield
SPRINGFIELD — President Trump held a campaign-style rally in Springfield Friday. Trump spoke in front of an at-capacity crowd... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:15:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
Woman given 74 years for blaze that killed 2 firefighters
KANSAS CITY (AP) — A 46-year-old woman who set a fire that resulted in the deaths of two Kansas City... More >>
8 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:51 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
Report: Missouri landfill emissions once posed health risks
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Emissions near a troubled St. Louis County landfill once posed health concerns for workers and nearby... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:02:52 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
Missouri Southern drops plans for dental school
JOPLIN (AP) — Missouri Southern State University has abandoned plans for a dental school that would've operated in partnership with... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:51:59 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
St. Louis police still recovering a year after protests
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Some St. Louis police officers are still struggling with injuries more than a year after protesters... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:44:27 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
UPDATE: Fifth arrest made in connection with August Columbia homicide
COLUMBIA - Columbia police said a fifth arrest has been made in connection with an alleged homicide on Sylvan Lane... More >>
10 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:50:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
Jefferson city man arrested for sexual misconduct
JEFFERSON CITY - Police arrested a man early Friday after reportedly finding him outside an apartment complex, looking into a... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 3:27:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
Appeals court allows Clean Missouri measure to stay on November ballot
KANSAS CITY - The Missouri Western District Court of Appeals ruled Friday to allow the Clean Missouri Initiative to stay... More >>
11 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 2:53:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
MU freshman enrollment up by 13 percent
COLUMBIA – MU is one of only two Southeastern Conference universities to experience double-digit growth in new freshmen, while several... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 1:12:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
President Trump to campaign in Springfield for Josh Hawley
SPRINGFIELD - President Donald Trump is set to campaign at the JQH Arena for U.S. Senate candidate Josh Hawley,... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 12:43:00 PM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
UM Board of Curators affirm commitment to research excellence
COLUMBIA - The University of Missouri Board of Curators announced a resolution Friday supporting the University of Missouri-Columbia's efforts to... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 11:23:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Truman VA remembers missing veterans
Truman VA remembers missing veterans
COLUMBIA - 82,000 Americans are still missing as the result of our country's biggest wars. POW/MIA Recognition Day is... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Planned Parenthood files injunction to continue abortion services
Planned Parenthood files injunction to continue abortion services
COLUMBIA - The Columbia Planned Parenthood clinic will stop abortion services after Oct. 1 following a court ruling allowing the... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 10:20:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump challenged the woman accusing his Supreme Court nominee of sexual assault by name Friday,... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 9:31:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
Lawsuit: 84-year-old woman repeatedly raped at nursing home
FERGUSON, Mo. (AP) — The daughter of an 84-year-old woman with dementia alleges in a lawsuit that... More >>
17 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 8:45:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

UPDATE: Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
UPDATE: Maries County SWAT Team arrests man in six-hour standoff
VIENNA - 27 year-old Anthony Macclugage has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child, felony Domestic Assault and... More >>
20 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 6:22:00 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
Attorneys general asking DEA to tighten drug manufacture
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Attorneys general from West Virginia and 10 other states are asking the U.S.... More >>
21 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 5:34:37 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News

Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
Puppies to blame for drug-resistant infection in 118 people
(CNN) -- From January 2016 through February 2018, puppies sold at six pet store companies led to infections in 118... More >>
22 hours ago Friday, September 21 2018 Sep 21, 2018 Friday, September 21, 2018 4:26:41 AM CDT September 21, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 60°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
3am 58°
4am 57°
5am 56°
6am 54°