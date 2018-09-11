Roots N' Blues holds nationwide contest

COLUMBIA - The Roots N' Blues N' BBQ Festival is partnering with the John Lennon Songwriting Contest in order to find the festival's newest act.

The winner will play on one of the main stages during the festival.

Contestants from anywhere in the country can enter the contest. The festival will pay for travel and lodging expenses for whomever wins.

The winner of the contest will also receive $1000 and professional music equipment.

All contest submissions are due by September 1 and can be submitted online.

After all the submissions are received, the John Lennon Songwriting Contest will choose the top five songs. The contest group will then send the top five songs to Houndmouth, another band playing in the festival. Houndmouth will choose the final winner.

Roots N' Blues will announce the winner on September 9. That's three weeks before the festival begins on September 30th.