Roots N Blues Kicks Off, Some Residents Unhappy About Change

COLUMBIA -- The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival kicked off Friday at Stephens Lake Park, leaving some residents unhappy with the change.

Thumper Entertainment's Richard King said when goers show up to the park, there will be a "big wow factor."

"It's going to be a whole different world this year because we've moved it to Stephens Lake Park," King said. "It's looking like we're going to have some great weather. You know, our plan is to just transform this park into something that no one in Columbia has ever expected."

But some Columbia residents are not excited about the change. One woman said she does not like the ticket fee for the festival.

More than 20-year Columbia resident, Harvey Hoffman, said moving the festival to a new location takes away from the tradition.

"The whole origin of the Roots N Blues concert was in downtown," Hoffman said. "Moving it to Stephens Lake takes away its meaning."

But King insists the festival will be worthwhile--and has some surprises up his sleeve.

"All of our musicians are lined up and ready to roll," King said. "So that's all good."

Here's a list of artists playing over the weekend:

Missouri Lottery Stage

Friday

Samantha Fish-- 5:45

Steve Earle and the Dukes--7:30

John Hiatt and the Goners--9:15

Saturday

The Bel Airs-- 12:30

Chump Change--1:45

Dale Watson--3:15

Johnny Winter--5:00

Blues Traveler--7:00

The Black Crowes--9:15

Sunday

Music Maker Revue--12:30

Mavis Staples-- 2:30

Vintage Trouble-- 4:15

Jimmy Cliff--6:15

Shelter Insurance Stage

Friday

Keller Williams with the Travelin' McCourys--6:15

ZZ Ward--8:00

Nikki Hill-- 9:45

Saturday

The Hatrick-- 12:00

Some Train Yard--1:15

The Pines-- 2:30

Bela Fleck & Abigail Washburn-- 4:00

Phosphorescent-- 5:45

Alejandro Escovedo-- 7:15

Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue--8:45

Sunday

TJ Wheeler-- 12:30

Peter Parcek 3-- 2:00

Mudcat-- 3:45

Bocomo Ramble-- 5:30

The festival will run through Sunday. Tickets are as priced: