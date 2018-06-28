Roots 'N Blues 'N BBQ Announces Headliners

COLUMBIA - The organizer of the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival announced its main performers Wednesday, a list that includes Grammy winners Taj Mahal and Robert Cray. Thumper Entertainment owner Steve Sweitzer said the list has an array of older artists and some newer bands.

"Usually what we try to do in establishing the lineup is to not only bring some familiar names, but some up and coming acts as well," said Sweitzer.

Other artists include: Dr. Ralph Stanley, The Robert Randolph Family Band, Sam Bush, Reverend Peyton's Big Damn Band, Ana Popovic, The Flatlanders, William Elliot Whitmore and Music Maker Revue. Sweitzer said more artists will be added in the next few weeks.

Pre-sale tickets go on sale May 1 and can be purchases online at rootsnbluesnbbq.com.