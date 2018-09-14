Roots N Blues N BBQ brings good music and great food

COLUMBIA - The sound of jazzy blues filled the air, and the crisp, cool wind wafted the smell of sizzling barbecue. One festival that brings hundreds to Columbia every year officially is underway.

The Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival began Friday afternoon, bringing with it dozens of blues, jazz, rock and bluegrass artists, including Gary Clark Jr., Leon Bridges, Band of Horses, and many more.

There were also 13 craft and non-profit vendors to keep guests entertained and informed in between sets. The options were seemingly endless, with photo galleries to wander through, merchandise shops to peruse and handmade crafts to admire.

Local art also stole the show during the festival with intricate arches made of wood, pyramids of drums, jazz murals and glowing tunnels for children to walk through.

But one of the biggest draws of Roots N Blues was the food. Twenty-five local vendors showed up to bring festival-goers good eats with their good music and art. Typical festival snacks of nachos and funnel cakes made an appearance, as did smoothies and coffee, but don't forget about the barbecue.

There were barbecue staples like hamburgers and brisket, but attendees could also get pulled pork or chicken on a donut bun if they felt a little adventurous.

For a full schedule of artists, list of vendors and where to buy tickets, head to the Roots N Blues N BBQ website.