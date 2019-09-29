Roots N Blues N BBQ closes early Saturday due to inclement weather

COLUMBIA - Roots N Blues N BBQ finished early Saturday night due to inclement weather, the festival tweeted.

According to its Facebook page, "Due to the inclement weather, the festival is closing for the night. We are sorry for the inconvenience but we can’t wait to see you all tomorrow!"

Roots N Blues N BBQ is a three-day festival located at Stephens Lake Park. Gates open at 11:45 a.m. Sunday morning. The first performance is by the January Lanters at 12:15 p.m. The last performance will be at 6:15 p.m.