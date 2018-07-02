Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival announces lineup

COLUMBIA - The annual Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival will celebrate its tenth year later this fall in Columbia.

The festival will run from September 30 to October 2 later this year and will take place in Stephens Lake Park.

Every year people travel to Columbia to eat from a variety of vendors and to listen artists who come from around the country, and locally, to play in the festival.

On Wednesday people gathered at KIA of Columbia to hear some of the bands who will be playing at this year’s festival.

Around 20 artists were announced, but the festival is expected to have around 30-35 artists from a variety of different genres including blues, old soul and gospel.

Owner of Thumper Entertainment, Richard King, said most artists who come to play enjoy their time at the festival.

“It’s a very artist friendly event. Another great thing about it is some of the artists will say hey I wanna hurry up and get my set over with, I wanna go see that guy over on the other stage,” King said

Ted Glasgow has been going to the festival since it first started and said the variety in bands is something he enjoys.

“Well the great combination, and plus you get to see really good stars, like Buddy Guy, here in Columbia in one weekend,” Glasgow said.

The event also helps bring more people to Columbia.

“If I’m not mistaken I know there is a couple of hotels in Columbia that are already sold out for that weekend, but it’s never a bad idea to get your lineup out there so people can pick and choose,” King said.

The festival will begin with a 10k and half marathon on Thursday night, September 29, and finish Sunday, October 2.