Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival Raises More Than $1.2 Million
COLUMBIA - A news release from Thumper Entertainment indicates this past September's Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival brought in $1,205,842 to the City of Columbia and the state of Missouri.
The 2013 festival welcomed 22,250 people from 35 states and Canada, England, Germany, Scotland, and Sweden.
The Roots N Blues half marathon and 10K races had 1,378 runners participate.
This year the festival moved to Stephens Lake and it will remain there in 2014. The 2014 festival is scheduled for Sept. 26-28.
