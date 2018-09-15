Roots N Blues N BBQ N Recycle

COLUMBIA - The City of Columbia encouraged people Friday to recycle as they walk downtown during the Roots N Blues N BBQ Festival. The city collected 495 pounds of recyclables from last year's event. More people are expected to attend this year's festival, and the city hopes the bins remind people of the opportunities Columbia has to recycle.

Columbia's Waste Minimization Supervisor Layli Terril said, "It doesn't just have to be Roots N Blues, it could be any festival or any opportunity that we have containers available that the community can use."



Visiting barbecue competitors are even lending a helping hand. Drake Kolarik of Team "Get Your Grill On" said, "I mean definitely caught our eye. We're recycling back behind us. So anything we can recycle, we are."



The city said all the recyclables go to Columbia's Material Recovery Facility where the materials are sorted.

