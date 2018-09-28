Roots N Blues offering free transportation options to help avoid traffic

COLUMBIA - This weekend's annual Roots N Blues festival is encouraging people to come enjoy the music, art, and safe transportation.

Jamie Varvaro, director of marketing and development for the Thumper Entertainment, said he encourages people to walk, bike or use the shuttles to get to Stephens Lake Park.

"A lot of times when you have an event like this everybody look at the inconveniences, but we on the other hand at Roots N Blues like to look at the conveniences."

Roots N Blues said they will have shuttles readily available in and around downtown to acommodate festival-goers.

"All the city garages are free parking all weekend long. We have shuttles that circle those areas, so you can grab a shuttle and it takes you right to the front parking lot of the festival and there are shuttles to take you back to parking garages.

The city of Columbia transit authority said there will be extra traffic around Stephens Lake Park all weekend.

The Columbia Police will be restricting traffic flow in the area of Broadway, Old Highway 63, and East Walnut.