Roots N Blues reflects on loss of John Prine

COLUMBIA - The Roots N Blues Festival mourned the loss of famed sing-songwriter John Prine, who died Tuesday due to complications related to COVID-19. He was 73-years-old.

Prine's family announced that he died at Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Tennessee after he had been hospitalized last month.

Prine headlined the 2019 Roots N Blues Festival and had made several prior appearances at the festival in 2014 and 2017.

After learning of the beloved singer's loss, the Roots N Blues festival shared its sympathy across social media platforms.

"The Roots N Blues family is deeply saddened by the news of John Prine’s passing," read an emailed statement to KOMU 8 from a Roots N Blues representative.

"John’s music was the soundtrack of our lives," the statement continued. "John always found the words. Tonight, we can’t. We’ll simply mourn with all those across our planet, sending love and peace to John’s family."

According to Roots N Blues representatives, Prine was one of the most requested and celebrated artists.

While festival organizers said they are still "at a loss for words," they said they "find comfort in statements from all those who loved him and feel that their expressions mirror our feelings of loss."

Here are a few of those statements.

“My dearest wish is that people of all ages take this virus seriously and follow guidelines set by the CDC. We send our condolences and love to the thousands of other American families who are grieving the loss of loved ones at this time - and to so many other families across the world.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for the outpouring of love we have received from family, friends, and fans all over the world. John will be so missed but he will continue to comfort us with his words and music and the gifts of kindness, humor and love he left for all of us to share.”

- Fiona Whelan Prine (John’s wife)

“Words can't even come close. I'm crushed by the loss of my dear friend, John. My heart and love go out to Fiona and all the family. For all of us whose hearts are breaking, we will keep singing his songs and holding him near.”

- Bonnie Raitt

“For me, losing him makes this pandemic personal because John Prine was a hero of mine. “Christmas in Prison”, “Dear Abby”, “Paradise”, “Hello in There”...

Prine was one of those artists that really didn’t translate into the Pop Culture, attempts to explain or promote him were clearly painful to him: he wasn’t evasive or mysterious, he was just embarrassed. The genuine article. There goes a good one...”

- James Taylor