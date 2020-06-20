Rose Music Hall reopens as COVID-19 restrictions are lifted

COLUMBIA — As the state slowly begins reopening, music venues start to see a light at the end of the tunnel.

Hundreds of people attended Thursday Night Live —a concert series in Jefferson City—yesterday. Friday night, Columbia followed up with the reopening of Rose Music Hall.

"We started our first inception of reopening about 4 weeks ago," Rose Music Hall general manager Mike Nolan said. "We’ve gone through everything painstakingly, weighed the pros and cons, talked about all the possible scenarios of what could happen."

The current Boone County health order states that entertainment venue capacity should not exceed 50 people, but Rose Music Hall got special approval from the city to exceed that capacity.

"Given all the guidelines we’ve put in place, and efforts we’re taking to keep everyone distant, they [the city] allowed us to do 150," Nolan said.

A new Boone County health order that goes into effect Tuesday will allow a maximum capacity of 100 people.