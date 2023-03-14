ROSEBUD - A memorial vigil was held for fallen Hermann Detective Sgt. Mason Griffith Tuesday night.
Friends, family and dozens of people from the Rosebud community came out to what the community calls "the Red Barn" to honor the sergeant who was killed Sunday night in a shooting.
Sergeant Griffith was the Chief of Police in Rosebud, where he also lived.
People gathered to pray and share their fondest memories of Griffith. They also lit candles at the end of the vigil to honor him.
Amy Knight's family owns the Red Barn. She said Griffith would always be there for the employees at the Casey's gas station she used to work at.
"He was always a phone call away. We had his cell phone number. We didn't have to call through dispatch. We could call Mason personally," Knight said. "He was just a genuine guy who cared about the people of his community. I'm sure there are plenty of stories that people can tell about him."
Knight also said he was a person who would go above and beyond for his people of the community.
Many other guests and officers also spoke about how much he meant to community and them personally.
The shooting happened during a nearly 14-hour standoff that also left another officer seriously injured. Sergeant Griffith died Sunday night from his injuries.
Officer Adam Sullentrup is still in critical condition, but is stable at a hospital in St. Louis as of yesterday. The hospital was unable to give KOMU 8 an update about his condition.
Kenneth Lee Simpson was taken into custody Monday afternoon by a Missouri State Highway Patrol SWAT team.
He is charged with first-degree murder, two counts of armed criminal action, first-degree assault on a special victim and unlawful possession of a firearm.
Griffith will be laid to rest Sunday. His visitation will be from 9 a.m to 2 p.m at Owensville High School. The services will follow the visitation.
A GoFundMe was also made for Mason's family. So far, $3,000 has been raised and all proceeds will go directly to his family to help support them.