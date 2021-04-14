COLUMBIA- Today Joe Biden formally announced that the United States would be pulling troops from Afghanistan starting on September 11th.
This goal would have the troops removed close to the 20th year anniversary of the start.
For some members of the ROTC, the war started before they could really remember it.
"I was probably about three years old around that mark" stated Jared Holm, a member of the ROTC.
For Staff Sergeant Keatron Banks, a 23 year old who served in Afghanistan, he was only four years old when the war started.
"Four years old I don't think I knew what was going on. There was nothing in my life that even knew anything about war. You know you were just worried about little kids stuff." Stated Staff Sergeant Banks.
The Afganistan war is one the longest wars that the United States military has ever been in. The age gap was sometimes apparent during deployment.
"You would like to know more and try to learn more, but... the truth of the matter is I feel like more older people have better connections and deeper feelings towards being out there the younger guys cause' half the time we don't even know what we were fighting here for."
Yet this didn't deter Sergeant Banks while he was in combat, and he picked up valuable lessons in the process.
"Just being there as a person who was four years old when it all started, you can understand the global war on terrorism and of course, you don't want that" Stated Banks.
And while Banks is proud of his service, the announcement is something he saw as somewhat of a sigh of relief.
"That feeling right there is a relief and something that I would have loved to have heard while I was out there. It's like "Oh we get to go home, that's a sigh of relief" stated Banks.
