Roundabout at Forum and Green Meadows opens ahead of schedule

COLUMBIA - The roundabout at Forum Boulevard and Green Meadows Road opened Thursday evening, 30 days ahead of schedule, the city said.

Green Meadows Road is a two-lane street intersecting with a four-lane divided roadway at Forum Boulevard.

The roundabout replaces an all-way stop with six lanes of traffic. Sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian safety islands, street lighting and and storm drains were also added.

"Most importantly, the Forum and Green Meadows Roundabout provides a safer intersection for pedestrians, nonmotorized transportation users and motorists," Public Works Director David Nichols said.

The department hopes the $1.2 million investment will also ease traffic conjestion.

Columbia City Council approved the project in September 2017 as part of the city's capital improvement program. Construction began this July.

Landscaping in the roundabout will be maintained by Country Club Villas II Homeowners Association.

Lane closures on Forum Boulevard could continue as crews remove the temporary crossover lanes over the next two weeks.