Roundabout in south Columbia nears completion

COLUMBIA - The roundabout at the intersection of Old Mill Creek Road, Vawter School Road and Nifong Boulevard is almost complete, according to Columbia Public Works.

The project which began construction in April put two roundabouts along Nifong Boulevard: one at Sinclair Road and one at Old Mill Creek Road.

A Twitter post from Columbia Public Works Thursday said the roundabout on Old Mill Creek Road will take one week to complete and the contractor will need to install traffic lights in order to pour the second half of the Old Mill Creek Road roundabout.

Emery Sapp & Sons is close to completing this project.

Country Woods Road will remain closed while the project is being finished, the post said.

The whole project is projected to cost just more than $2 million and is projected to be completed this fall.