Roundabout Work About to Begin

FULTON - The city of Fulton said Friday roundabout construction at the intersection of Business 54 and Second Street could begin as early as Monday morning. The new addition has divided the city. One resident said he believes it is unnecessary, and a better turn signal could fix the same problem.

Construction will cause detours by shutting down parts of Business 54 and Second Street until the project is completed.

Some businesses near the intersection are worried sales will drop due to less accessibility. These shops are working together to encourage customers to come in by promoting the detour.

Businesses located on the detours are looking forward to the change in traffic hoping it will boost sales.

The city said if the construction does not begin Monday, it will start no later than Wednesday.