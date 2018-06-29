Roundtable with Bob Burchard

COLUMBIA -- KOMU 8's Chris Gervino sat down with Columbia College Athletic Director and Men's Basketball Coach Bob Burchard on the Sports Show Roundtable segment for January 27, 2013.

Since his arrival at Columbia College, Bob Burchard has turned the Cougar basketball program into a perennial powerhouse in the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics (NAIA). Burchard has compiled a 597-225 (.726) record in 24 seasons at the helm, giving him the most in wins in program history. The Cougars have averaged almost 25 victories per season under his guidance. This transition took many by surprise because the 14 seasons prior to Burchard's arrival, the Cougars recorded a 98-224 (.304) record.

Burchard also serves as Columbia College's athletic director and has claimed AD of the Year honors for the AMC five times in his tenure. He oversees the management of the school's five sports programs. He was one of the key figures in bringing the NAIA Women's National Fastpitch Softball Championship to Columbia, where it was held four times, and the NAIA Women's National Volleyball Tournament, held in 2006 and 2007.