Roundtable with Steve Walentik

COLUMBIA - KOMU 8's Chris Gervino sat down with Columbia Daily Tribune's Steve Walentik on the Sports Show Roundtable segment for March 10, 2013.

The two discuss the results of the close Saturday game at Tennessee as the regular season came to an end for the Tigers. Plus, a preview of the SEC Tournament as Mizzou prepares for its first trip to Nashville. The Tigers will play for the first time on Thursday, March 14 at 9:00 p.m. against the winner of Auburn/Texas A&M. The two also discuss where they see Missouri being ranked in the NCAA Tournament and the possibility of a Mizzou/Kansas match-up.