Roundup Nabs 32 Suspects

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SIKESTON - A roundup involving several police agencies and a Missouri National Guard helicopter has led to 32 arrests in southeast Missouri. The arrests, mostly for drug-related charges, occurred during a four-hour period Tuesday in Scott County. The effort included officers from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Missouri Department of Probation and Parole, Scott County Sheriff's Department and the Sikeston Department of Public Safety. Sikeston officials said the investigation began in July. A grand jury seated since August handed up 40 indictments. Dubbed Operation Cold Turkey Two, the roundup was a follow-up to last year's Operation Cold Turkey.