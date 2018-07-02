Route 240 Bridge Replacements Officially Open

FAYETTE - The Missouri Department of Transportation celebrated the completion of two bridge replacement projects in Fayette on Tuesday. The ribbon-cutting event occurred on Highway 240.

The two bridges, originally built in 1932, were completely replaced over a five-month period from June to November 2011. They were replaced one half at a time in order to allow traffic to continue on Route 240. The project construction was $1.87 million.

Both bridges are over Bonne Femme Creek and Bonne Femme Creek Overflow and are located west of Route 124. The bridges were replaced one at a time so Route 240 traffic could keep moving during the construction.

Eighteen people attended the ribbon-cutting Tuesday morning including MODOT employees, residents and board members. Central District Engineer for MoDOT David Silvester, Howard County Presiding Commissioner Lowell Eaton and the Central District Engineer and Howard County Representative to the Transportation Advisory Council for Mid Missouri Regional Council Bill Lay spoke at the ceremony.

Lay said he hopes these briges will help with Fayette's development.