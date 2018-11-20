Route 54 Bridge Deck Work Complete

MILLER COUNTY - Just in time for the busy Memorial Day weekend, the Missouri Department of Transportation and its contractor have opened the Route 54 bridge over the Osage River in Miller County.

One westbound lane on the bridge has been closed since work to replace the bridge deck and paint the structure began in March. APAC-Missouri, Inc. of Columbia, Mo., was the contractor on the $835,000 project.

"Travelers to the Lake of the Ozarks area will now experience a smoother, safer ride when they cross the Osage River on Highway 54," said MoDOT's Central District Engineer David Silvester. "We worked hard to make sure this project was finished before the busy holiday weekend, and we want to thank motorists for their patience during the work."