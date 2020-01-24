Route 54 construction to begin in Cole County

COLE COUNTY - Construction on Route 54 south of Jefferson City will begin on Monday, January 27. The project is projected to be completed by November 1, 2020.

Workers will install guard rails and guard cables to ensure motorist safety. Once complete, workers will pave the same stretch of the road.

Signs will guide motorists through construction zones. Motorists will need to plan extra travel time and drive slower through construction areas.