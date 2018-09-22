Route 63 Opens in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - All lanes of Route 63 south of Vienna in Maries County are opened to traffic Friday afternoon after being closed due to flooding.
Route 50 near Mount Sterling remained closed Friday, but the opening of Route 63 freed up roadways for a new Route 50 detour.
Westbound Route 50 motorists can take Route 28 west to Route 63 north to re-join Route 50. Motorists headed eastbound on Route 50 can take Route 63 south to Route 28 east to return to Route 50.
Drivers are encouraged to check MoDOT's Traveler Information Map before planning a trip.
