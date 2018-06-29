Route 66 Hotel in Carthage Being Renovated

CARTHAGE (AP) - Renovation work is continuing at the Boots Motel in Carthage, where travelers used to stop as they traveled along Route 66.

The motel, which opened in 1939, became an iconic landmark when Route 66 was the main route from Chicago to Los Angeles.

A new roof installed this week restores the original flat roof line. Workers also will replicate the original sign and neon lighting on the building.

Co-owner Debye Harvey says restoring the roofline will allow her to apply to have the motel placed on the National Register of Historic Places.

The Joplin Globe reports Harvey and her sister, Priscilla Bledsaw, bought the Boots nearly two years ago. They have restored five rooms and last summer opened them to Route 66 travelers.