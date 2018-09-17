Route 66 Project Planned for Downtown Joplin

JOPLIN, Mo. - An artist and businessman wants Joplin to take advantage of its link to the historic Route 66.

Paul Whitehill plans to install two tile wall murals and a tourist photo opportunity near the Joplin intersection where the original Route 66 turned west toward Kansas.

Whitehill said he intends to have the murals ready for the International Route 66 Festival Aug. 1-3 in Joplin.

The festival is scheduled around an annual meeting of eight state associations and the National Park Service that work to promote Route 66. It was the main route west between Chicago and Los Angeles before the interstate system was built.

The Joplin Globe reports Joplin's visitors bureau says the festival attracts people from up to 22 countries, who ride the entire route.