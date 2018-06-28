Route B Bridge Opens Friday Night

COLE COUNTY - The Route B bridge over the Osage River near St. Thomas will be completely open to traffic at 7 p.m. on Friday.

However, the contractor will still be working to paint the bridge over the next few months, which could cause occasional lane closures. Work to repair the bridge deck began in March.

"We are very pleased to open this bridge to traffic once again," MoDOT Central District Engineer David Silvester said. "We understand this project has caused some inconvenience for the traveling public, and we want to thank everyone for their patience during construction."

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call 1-888-ASK-MoDOT (275-6636).

