Route BB in Boone County to Close March 7

BOONE COUNTY - Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will make repairs to the Route BB bridge over Interstate 70 in Boone County Thursday. The work will close the overpass from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

A press release stated that traffic will be detoured around the area. MoDOT said it appreciates the patience of travelers during the work.

For more information about this project or other transportation-related matters, please call MoDOT 1-888-275-6636 or visit its website.