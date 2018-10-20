Route CC in Randolph County will close Monday for culvert work

16 hours 32 minutes 50 seconds ago Friday, October 19 2018 Oct 19, 2018 Friday, October 19, 2018 8:30:00 AM CDT October 19, 2018 in News
By: Zach Sayer, KOMU 8 DIgital Producer

RANDOLPH COUNTY - MoDOT announced they will close Randolph County Route CC from Route FF to Route K on Monday, Oct. 22.

The closure is weather permitting and is due to a culvert replacement. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.

MoDOT suggests motorists find an alternate route.

