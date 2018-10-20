Route CC in Randolph County will close Monday for culvert work
RANDOLPH COUNTY - MoDOT announced they will close Randolph County Route CC from Route FF to Route K on Monday, Oct. 22.
The closure is weather permitting and is due to a culvert replacement. The work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m.
MoDOT suggests motorists find an alternate route.
