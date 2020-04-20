Route MM West of Hannibal at Bear Creek Bridge to Reopen
HANNIBAL - Route MM west of Hannibal will reopen Friday March 30 to traffic after being closed almost two months to replace the Bear Creek Bridge. The contractor plans to open the bridge to traffic by 5 p.m.
The 88-year-old bridge was replaced with a new six-foot wider bridge under the Safe and Sound Bridge program.
