Route N in Boone County to Close on March 19 & 20
BOONE COUNTY - Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation will replace several culvert pipes along Route N in Boone County on Tuesday and Wednesday, March 19 and 20. The work will close Route N between Pierpont and Easley from 7 a.m. until 4 p.m. both days.
Traffic will be detoured around the area.
