Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust

8 hours 54 minutes 33 seconds ago Friday, February 15 2019 Feb 15, 2019 Friday, February 15, 2019 3:04:00 PM CST February 15, 2019 in News
By: Jacob Cavaiani, KOMU 8 Digital Producer
Photo courtesy: Missouri State Highway Parol

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A traffic stop for following too close led to troopers seizing oxycodone, THC wax, shatter, a product made from marijuana, and more than $26,000 in cash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested 33-year-old Robbie Roberts, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. 

The patrol said troopers made the arrest on I-70 just after midnight Friday. 

