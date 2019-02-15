Routine traffic stop leads to big drug bust

Photo courtesy: Missouri State Highway Parol

CALLAWAY COUNTY - A traffic stop for following too close led to troopers seizing oxycodone, THC wax, shatter, a product made from marijuana, and more than $26,000 in cash, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

Troopers arrested 33-year-old Robbie Roberts, of Hope Mills, North Carolina, on suspicion of delivery of a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

On average, 130 Americans die every day from an opioid overdose (prescription & illicit)



Last night, a traffic stop for following too close on I-70 in Callaway Co. resulted in seizure of Oxycodone, THC wax, shatter & over $26,000 in cash https://t.co/kx7wB1WSUk pic.twitter.com/LoFEwCceoU — MSHP Troop F (@MSHPTrooperF) February 15, 2019

The patrol said troopers made the arrest on I-70 just after midnight Friday.